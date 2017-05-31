Norton, Va. man pleads no contest to malicious wounding, use of firearm during a felony charges

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Norton, Va. man pleaded no contest to charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Prosecutors said in December that Timothy Wade Lemay, 50, shot a man at an apartment complex behind Norton Community Hospital.

Police said the two men had been drinking alcohol and using methamphetamine together when they started firing a gun into an open field.

According to police, the men started to wrestle for the gun and the victim was shot in the stomach.

A judge sentenced Lemay to 23 years in jail, with 18 years and six months suspended.

He will have 12 years of active supervised probation when he is released.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.