Mountain Tough to begin to meet with wildfire victims

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Mountain Tough fund will soon be helping victims of the Sevier County wildfires.

Recovery Team members will be meeting with victims Thursday.

Anyone that needs assistance can apply online and schedule an appointment. Mountain Tough will determine eligibility through the online application. Applicants without internet access can call the Mountain Tough office at 865-436-8112.

Case managers will meet with applicants to figure out options and unmet needs.

The Mountain Tough office is located at 906 East Parkway, Suite 3 in Gatlinburg.