Kids can learn about farming at week-long summer camp in Greeneville

Farm Day Camp is an opportunity for children ages four to 12 to enjoy a full week of hands-on activities on the farm, learning about food’s journey from soil to table while building relationships with the land, plants, animals and each other. The week-long camps run from June 5 to July 28 at Rural Resources’ Holly Creek Farm.

The 2017 sessions are: Li’l Sprouts 1, ages 4-5, June 5 – 10; meets 9-noon; Li’l Sprouts 2, ages 4-5, June 12 – 16; meets 9-noon; Farm Explorers1, 1st – 3rd Grades, June 19 – 23; 9-3pm; Farm Explorers 2, 1st – 3rd Grades, June 26 – 30; 9-3pm; FarmExplorers 3, 1st – 3rd Grades, July 17 – 21; 9-3pm; Discover Natural Resources Camp, Grades 4-6 or experienced FarmDay Campers, July 24 – 28; 9-5 M-W, overnight Thurs., and dismisses at noon on Friday.

The cost for Li’l Sprouts is $85, Farm Explorers is $160 and Discover Natural Resources Camp is $225.

A limited number of scholarships are available.

Rural Resources is nonprofit working to connect farms, food and families through community education, youth programs and sustainable agriculture.

Holly Creek Farm is located at 2870 Holly Creek Rd, Greeneville. For more information or to register for events, call Rural Resources at 423-636-8171 or visit ruralresources.net.