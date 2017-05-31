Kickoff times set for first three Tech football contests of 2017

BLACKSBURG – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced early-season football kickoff times on Wednesday, and Tech’s home opener against Delaware on Sept. 9 and the Hokies’ road opener at East Carolina on Sept. 16 will both kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Delaware game will be televised by ACC Network and the ECU game will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network.

Virginia Tech opens its 2017 schedule at FedExField on Sunday, Sept. 3 against West Virginia. That contest was previously announced to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally by ABC.

The Delaware game serves as Military Appreciation Day and also the annual White Effect game. Virginia Tech Athletics will work with local military organizations and the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets to honor veterans, as well as the men and women currently serving the country. The 2017 Virginia Tech Athletics Hall of Fame Class also will be recognized during the game.

Shirt sales from the White Effect/Military Appreciation shirt benefit the Fisher House Foundation best known for its network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment.

Tech’s 2017 home schedule is headlined by a rematch of the 2016 ACC Championship Game against defending national champion Clemson. The only way to guarantee a seat for this game on Sept. 30 is to purchase a season ticket, which is priced at $350 for a fourth consecutive year. Season tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on June 21. For more information, please visit vtfootball.com.

The Hokies are led by head coach Justin Fuente, who earned consensus ACC Coach of the Year honors in 2016 after guiding the Hokies to a 10-4 record and the ACC Coastal Division title in his initial season in Blacksburg. Dating back to the 1999 season — when Frank Beamer coached Virginia Tech to its first 11-win season and a berth in the national championship game — only Oklahoma (14) has registered more seasons with double-digit victories than Virginia Tech (12) among Power Five programs over that span.

For questions regarding tickets, please contact the VT Athletics Ticket Office at 800.828.3244, or 540.231.6731. For questions regarding your Hokie Scholarship Fund giving, please contact the Hokie Club at 540.231.6618.

2017 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

September

Sept. 3 – vs. West Virginia (FedExField; Landover, Maryland)

Sept. 9 – Delaware

Sept. 16 – at East Carolina

Sept. 23 – Old Dominion

Sept. 30 – Clemson*

October

Oct. 7 – at Boston College*

Oct. 14 – OPEN

Oct. 21 – North Carolina*

Oct. 28 – Duke*

November

Nov. 4 – at Miami*

Nov. 11 – at Georgia Tech*

Nov. 18 – Pittsburgh*

Nov. 24 – at Virginia*

*ACC Games