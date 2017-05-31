Kellogg to lay off nearly 500 employees in North Carolina

By Published:
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, Kellogg's breakfast shakes are displayed on a supermarket shelf in Middleton, Mass. Kellogg Co. reports earnings, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – The Kellogg Company has announced it will close two distribution centers in North Carolina this summer, resulting in the loss of nearly 500 jobs.

This is an assortment of Kellogg’s Froot Loops, Corn Pops, Apple Jacks, and Honey Smacks in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., Friday, June 25, 2010. Kellogg Co. said Friday that it is voluntarily recalling about 28 million boxes of popular cereals including Apple Jacks, Corn Pops, Froot Loops and Honey Smacks due to an off smell and flavor coming from the package liners. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

News outlets report the Michigan-based cereal and snack maker filed a notice with the state in May 26 saying its Charlotte and Greensboro facilities will shut down July 29. Kellogg employs 233 employees at its Charlotte center and 250 employees at its Greensboro center.

Kellogg spokeswoman Kris Charles says the closures are part of a larger cost-saving effort, which comes amid weakened demand for its products and sales below expectations. Earlier this year, the company announced it would close nearly 40 distribution centers and use a warehouse system instead of delivering products directly to stores.

In 2014, Kellogg closed a Charlotte snack plant, cutting 195 jobs.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s