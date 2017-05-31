Johnson City road widening project expected to be complete by June 2018

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- For months now construction crews have been working on a project at a busy Tri-Cities intersection.

Project Manager, Lawrence Perry, said they are expanding Indian Ridge Road to five lanes, and Skyline Drive to four lanes where these roads both intersect with N. State of Franklin Rd.

“Improve the flow of vehicles at the intersection, we’ve got a couple of schools down on Indian Ridge Rd. We’re widening over the railroad, we widened it out to the most that we thought we needed for the future which will be a five lane intersection there,” Perry said.

Perry said that part of this project included temporarily closing Skyline Drive and the Food City connector road.

He said they originally anticipated being able to re-open parts of those roads by June 1, but said that’s been delayed.

“We said alright we will shoot for June 1st, we went with best intentions but because of the rain, we are also dealing with different utilities in there. By July 1st, we should have that section of Skyline Drive completed,” Perry said.

Perry said the entire project should be complete by June 2018.

“June 1st, 2018 we will be out of there, project will be complete, but until then, ya you might can expect some delays,” Perry said.

The total cost of the project is right around five million dollars.

Perry said they expect the Tennessee Department of Transportation to reimburse them for 80 percent of that cost.

