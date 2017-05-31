Injured thumb sidelines Titans backup QB rest of offseason

By TERRY MCCORMICKBy TERRY MCCORMICKAssociated Press NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee backup quarterback Matt Cassel will have surgery to put a pin in his right thumb after being hurt during the Titans’ offseason program. Cassel was hurt Tuesday during the Titans’ closed organized team activity session. Coach Mike Mularkey announced the injury to Cassel’s throwing hand after Wednesday’s session. The coach says Cassel will probably be out about six weeks but should be ready for training camp in late July. The Titans re-signed Cassel earlier this offseason to a two-year deal, and the veteran was expected to run the first-team offense while starter Marcus Mariota continues to be limited while recovering from a broken right leg hurt Dec. 24 in a loss at Jacksonville. Mularkey says the Titans will not immediately be looking to add a quarterback.

Advertisement