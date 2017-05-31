Fundraising goal not met as deadline approaches to refurbish old U-Haul sign

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The future of a new sign for the Johnson City downtown area remains uncertain as Johnson City commission could vote to demolish the former U-Haul sign.

The Johnson City Development Authority fought to save the sign and revealed what it would look like once it was redesigned.

The price tag for the project is between $100,000 and $400,000.

City leaders gave the authority until June 1 to raise the cash and officials say they still lack around $6,000 to $7,000 in the fundraising effort to start the project.

City leaders are expected to address this topic Thursday evening.

Continue to follow us on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities for the very latest on the future of the downtown sign.

