ETSU invites local teenage drummers to attend drumline camp

JOHNSON CITY – Middle school, high school and college drummers from throughout the region are invited to attend the 2017 East Tennessee Drumline Camp at East Tennessee State University on Friday, July 7.

Hosted by Percussion Studies in the ETSU Department of Music, the camp will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. following registration at 8:15 a.m. in 107 Mathes Hall.

Participants will have the opportunity to work with a leading artist in the marching arts, guest clinician Mickey Burmer.

Burmer started his percussion studies at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport. He placed second in the Percussion Arts Society International Convention (PASIC) High School Individual Snare Drum Competition in 1999 and took first place in 2000. He returned to PASIC as a college student at ETSU, placing third in the 2001 College Individual Snare Drum Competition, followed by first place finishes in both 2003 and 2004. He completed his bachelor of music degree at ETSU in 2009.

Burmer has marched for several of the world’s top drum and bugle corps, including the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps, Carolina Crown Drum and Bugle Corps and Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps, for which he was a section leader in 2004. He is in demand as a clinician and performer across the country, and is currently the percussion director at Burleson (Texas) High School.

Additional instruction will be provided by Logan Ball, director of marching percussion at ETSU, along with Jason Carpenter, drumline technician, and section leaders of the ETSU Drumline.

Registration is $35 for the one-day camp. Participants must bring their own instruments and stands from their respective schools. A lunch break is scheduled, but a meal is not provided.

To register, visit https://goo.gl/forms/cVrSPryiiUnjHR3I2. A registration link is also provided on the ETSU Percussion Studies page on Facebook. The deadline for registration is July 1.

For more information, contact Ball at balllj1@etsu.edu or 423-439-4274. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.



ETSU Drumline View as list View as gallery Open Gallery ETSU Drumline (Source: East Tennessee State University) ETSU Drumline (Source: East Tennessee State University) ETSU Drumline (Source: East Tennessee State University)