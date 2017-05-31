Eastman contractor closing Kingsport location, 140 workers impacted

By Published:
KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Dozens of people who work for a company that contracts with Eastman Chemical Company will be out of jobs by the end of June, according to a letter filed with the state. However, Kingsport city officials say a similar contractor will take over the contract and those displaced workers will have the opportunity to work for the new company.

Day & Zimmermann filed a WARN notice with the State of Tennessee earlier this month, alerting the state it would permanently close on June 30, impacting 140 workers.

A Kingsport city spokesperson says the company was not successful in its attempt to renegotiate its contract with Eastman.

Day and Zimmermann, headquartered in Philadelphia, specializes in engineering services.

