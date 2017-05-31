Construction underway at new Drug-treatment clinic in Gray, advisory committee forming with community members

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – A controversial methadone clinic at the center of a more than year long debate will soon open its doors in the Tri-Cities. Construction is underway on the drug-treatment clinic located on Gray Commons Circle.

Despite the backlash surrounding the facility, administrators want community involvement moving forward.

Three months and construction and renovations are well under way at the new Over Mountain Recovery Center in Gray. Crews are working swiftly to meet the early august deadline to open the new methadone clinic to the community.

Work is not only being done to the outside of this building but renovations are taking place on the inside, improving this facility for patients in need of care.

“We are doing some minor renovations on the inside just to enhance patient flow and patient satisfaction, making sure we meet our clients needs and our teams needs,” Franklin Woods CEO Lindy White said.

Franklin Woods Hospital CEO Lindy White is overseeing the development of the new clinic. She says they’ve already narrowed down the candidate pool for directors to run the facility and are working on the structure for the treatment program.

“We have started working with our key stakeholders and our partners on identifying the right team in place,” White said.

Nearly a year ago people living in the surrounding community spoke out against the clinic. White says an advisory committee is being formed to give those in the community who have concerns a chance to work with clinic and hospital administrators.

“We are probably about halfway through that list of getting folks that we feel like will contribute positively to the advisory committee helping us address any needs that the community might have,” White said.

In a prior interview Danny Sells with Citizens to Maintain Gray expressed his concerns about the new clinic. He told us over the phone he told News Channel 11 that he hasn’t heard much information about the advisory committee but would like to know how the committee will benefit people living in the community.

Over Mountain Recovery is expected to open in August.

