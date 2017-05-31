Chris Stapleton postponing shows for next 3 weeks

By Published: Updated:
Chris Stapleton
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, Chris Stapleton performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Stapleton is postponing his concerts for the next three weeks. The Grammy-winning country singer didn’t say why he was cancelling shows, but posted on his website, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, that “the next three weeks of ‘The All-American Road Show’ have been postponed.” (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Chris Stapleton is postponing his concerts for the next three weeks.

The Grammy-winning country singer didn’t say why he was cancelling shows, but posted on his website Wednesday that “the next three weeks of ‘The All-American Road Show’ have been postponed.”

The statement said Stapleton apologizes “for any inconvenience this may cause. Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates.”

Stapleton will also be cancelling his June 11 at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee.

