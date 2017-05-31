Charges to be withdrawn against Preds catfish tosser in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKRN) – Charges will soon be withdrawn against the Nolensville man who threw a catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh.

Jacob Waddell was immediately ejected from the game Monday night after the fish was thrown and issued a summons on charges of disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime, and disrupting a meeting.

However, the Allegheny County District Attorney in Pennsylvania said Wednesday those charges would be dropped.

DA spokesman Mike Manko said in a statement, “Having reviewed the affidavit involving Mr. Waddell as well as the television coverage of the incident, District Attorney Zappala has made the determination that the actions of Mr. Waddell do not rise to the level of criminal charges. As such, the three charges filed against Mr. Waddell will be withdrawn in a timely manner.”

Just before word Wednesday morning that the charges would be dropped against Waddell, a Tennessee House member indicated he was drafting a proclamation honoring the team and the fan.

Representative Bryan Terry, who works with Waddell at a Lebanon medical facility is sponsoring the proclamation which honors Predators fans for being “the most passionate in hockey.”

A spokesperson for Tennessee House Republicans said Terry plans to give the proclamation before Game 3 on Saturday in Smashville.

News 2 spoke with Waddell on Tuesday. He called himself a “redneck who outsmarted their entire arena.” Click here to read more.

The charges against Waddell didn’t go unnoticed in Smashville. The mayor weighed in, a local lawyer offered to represent him, and a popular Midtown bar stepped up and offered to pay fines incurred.