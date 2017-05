JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Some good news for those of you who enjoy eating Captain D’s, a new location will soon open its doors in Johnson City.

The new restaurant is located on North Roan street near the Best Western hotel. City official tell News Channel 11 that permits for the building have been issued.

There are no words just yet on when Captain D’s on North Roan street will open their doors.

