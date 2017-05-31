Bus carrying students hits curb, goes down embankment in Cary, NC

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A school bus carrying elementary and middle school students ran off the road and down an embankment into the woods in Cary Wednesday morning, Town of Cary official Carrie Roman said.

Authorities responded to the area of N.C. Highway 55 near Highfield Avenue around 7:30 a.m. in reference to a bus that had crashed.

The bus was heading south on N.C. 55 with Triangle Math and Science Academy students on board when the driver had a medical emergency and hit a curb and went down an embankment in the woods, Roman said.

Between 20 and 25 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported by emergency crews to WakeMed Apex. The students on the bus were being checked out on scene.

Parents were told to come to the scene to pick up their children.