ASP moving three mortgage-free homes across Bristol for three single-parent families

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- On Wednesday at 10 a.m., three homes will make their journey from Bristol Motor Speedway to their permanent plots inside the city of Bristol.

The homes are the finished product of Appalachia Service Project’s “Race to Build,” where teams from University of Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Iowa State University raced to build the shells for three homes during the spring race at BMS. The free homes will go to three single mothers from Bristol, Tennessee.

“These homes will take a large burden off of their plate and really help them to focus their limited resources on raising their children and making a great family atmosphere and so were excited about that,” ASP President/ CEO Walter Crouch said.

Crouch said one of the families stayed for the entire “Race to Build.” “Sat in the rain watching their home being built, encouraging the college students that were working on their home,” Crouch said.

The help from the schools didn’t stop when the race was over. Crouch said Iowa State University students committed to taking their fall break next year to help ASP in West Virginia to help with flood recovery work. And UT also made a commitment to continue helping. “University of Tennessee committed in the fall to coming almost every weekend and helping us with the fire recovery effort that were doing in Sevier County so it was a great event,” Crouch said.

He said they hope to do it again next year. The “Race to Build” winner, Iowa State, has already committed to racing again next year.

But for now, ASP is looking for local volunteers to help set up these homes after the subcontractors are done with their part.

“The moment the subcontractors are finished and we get the drywall in, were going to want folks to help us do things like finish citing on the outside of the houses, paint inside, put interior trim and doors, put down interior floors in the home,” Crouch said.

You can sign up to volunteer by going to www.asphome.org.

Wednesday morning on the journey to the new locations, the homes will be escorted by police, stop lights will have to be raised, and traffic will be slowed down for a bit.

“With such a community event to begin with I think the cooperation of the community will be there. I think folks will just rejoice in seeing these new homes go down the road for a family that needs it,” Crouch said.

