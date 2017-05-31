Appalachia Service Project moves first of three houses through Bristol

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL-TV) – If you thought you saw a house moving along Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee today, you were right.

Appalachia Service Project moved the first of three houses for low income families into place on Pennsylvania Ave. The three houses were built over last race weekend as part of their “Race To Build” project.

“We started this house the weekend of the races here at Bristol Motor Speedway. We had three colleges come in and build houses for us, the University of Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Iowa State. Now we’re transporting these houses to their final location where they will go to low income families in the area,” Tom Kendall from Appalachia Service Project said. “Most of this work was done over race weekend, so it was done it 2 1/2 – 3 days. Then we got a little bit of help from some local volunteers to finish them up the following weekend.”

The house that was moved today was the house that the team from Tennessee built. The caravan left through the drag way entrance at Bristol Motor Speedway, traveled up highway 394, merged on to Volunteer Parkway, traveled to Anderson St., turned right on to Anderson, passed Bristol, Tennessee City Hall, traveled over the Anderson St. bridge and then to its permanent spot just past the bridge on Pennsylvania Ave. A man rode on top of the house to make sure that it was able to clear all the traffic lights and power lines.

Kendall added, “We’ve got a lot of help from the city of Bristol moving traffic patterns for us and escorting us. We’ll take the house over to the site, back it over a footer, they’ll set it down and we’ll build the foundation up to the bottom of the house once it is in place. ”

Most of the homes that ASP builds are constructed on site, so building three homes at Bristol Motor Speedway and then moving them to their final locations made for some new challenges.

“It’s very different for us, obviously, with the moving process, we have to do things a little differently with our foundations. We put a little bit more bracing and things like that to make sure it gets there in one piece,” Kendall said.

The final two houses will be moved at the same time, hopefully in the next few weeks. There is still some work that needs to be completed before the families can move in. ASP is hoping to have them all complete in the next couple of months. When complete, the homes will go to three single parent families and two of those families are first time home owners.

ASP is still looking for volunteers to help finish out the three homes. If you are interested in volunteering, call 423-854-8800 or go to their website asphome.org.

PHOTOS: ASP moves three homes through Bristol View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.