What’s Working: Johnson County Middle School wins National Title

In 2015 Johnson County Middle School launched an ambitious adventure adding a robotics team.

Two years later, that team is a World Champion. i traveled to Mountain City and shows us why

the “Jo-Co-Robo’s” are What’s Working this week

A world champion robot, an entire school year in the making.

“We had gotten there and everybody was happy, ” Said 8th grader Dillon Trivette.

The team of seven students won the state title

“They started realizing hey we are good,” Said Coach Susan Quave.

Then beat out 160 middle school teams from as far away as Australia t earn the world

Create” award. for the robots unique design.

“We were the only team there that had the three stage cascade lift,” Said Trivette

“First we used chains but that didn’t work so we started using rails and it worked like a train it

moved up and down,” Said Matty Peake

But the robot also had to perform on the field, “The game is accomplished by moving stars and

cubes to the opponents side and getting points for it,” Said coach Quave

The team worked through every problem that came along the way”

“The biggest thing was trial and error we had a few things coming off. We had the cascade

breaking and falling apart,” Said Trivette. They documented it all in a notebook

“This is our original robot in the early part,” Said Issac Brown

“You have to explain how did you build this, how did you put this together and will it work and

why,” Said Lauren Paterson

“Everyday, after we had a meeting, they would take little pieces of paper and they would write

down what they did everyday,” Said Brown

Now trophies and awards fill the robotics room

“The wold competition create award,” Said Hunter Graybeal

\And the super sever, the JOCO-Robos, will be forever known as world champions.” This school

was going crazy when we were performing on the field,” Said Coach Quave