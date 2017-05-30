VSP: Investigation into fatal fire in Grundy, Va. underway

GRUNDY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened in Grundy, Va. on Sunday.

According to a VSP news release, the fire occurred at a home in 1100 block of Poplar Creek Road.

Firefighters rescued Jerry W. Stiltner, 75, from the home and immediately started administering first aid.

According to the release, Stiltner did not survive his injuries and died at the scene.

An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is underway. VSP said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

