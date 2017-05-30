TDOT: Lane closures planned in Carter Co. as crews complete safety project along Elk Avenue

KNOXVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said there will be lane closures in Carter County starting on June 5 as crews work to complete a safety project along Elk Avenue between Milligan Highway and West Elk Avenue.

According to a TDOT news release, work will begin on Monday, June 5 at 9 a.m., and will continue through Wednesday, June 14, with one lane closed in each direction.

Those driving through the area can expect reduced speed limits, stagnant traffic, as well as increased travel times.

TDOT said there will also be decreased lane widths in the area throughout the duration of the project.

Anyone traveling through the area is asked to use caution.

For more information on the latest construction activity, visit http://www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic, dial 511 for travel information or visit http://www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.