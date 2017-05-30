Sen. Mark Green puts off public announcement of TN gubernatorial plans

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press Published:
FILE  In this April 9, 2013, file photo, state Sen. Mark Green participates in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn. Green as a freshman lawmaker ruffled the feathers of some of his colleagues by hiring a Washington consulting firm to help build his image beyond his Clarksville-based district. Green is among , is among several officials expected to consider running to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, file)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican state Sen. Mark Green says he has made up his mind about whether to rejoin the governor’s race in Tennessee, but he doesn’t want to make his decision public until later this week.

The Ashland City physician suspended his gubernatorial campaign while seeking confirmation as President Donald Trump’s pick for Army secretary. He withdrew from consideration for that position amid bipartisan criticism about his past comments on LGBT issues and Muslims

Green had said he would decide about rejoining the governor’s race by Memorial Day. In a Facebook post late Monday night, Green said he has decided “what’s next,” but wants to spend the week informing friends and supporters.

Fellow Republican Sen. Mae Beavers, who said she would run if Green didn’t, plans to join the race this weekend.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s