SC deputies: Couple wakes to find naked sex offender at bedroom door

LAURENS Co., SC (WSPA) – A man and his wife woke up to find a naked sex offender standing at their bedroom door, according to a Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies responded to a burglary call on May 24 around 1 a.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Highway 56 in Clinton.

The homeowner and the suspect, Thomas Andrew Pate, started fighting, but Pate jumped from the porch and ran into a field.

Deputies searched for Pate, but couldn’t find him

Deputies got a call around 6 a.m. in the same area for a stolen SUV.

Hours later, the SUV was recovered in Spartanburg Co. Investigators say they linked Pate with the theft based on things inside the vehicle.

Deputies say Thomas Andrew Pate is a registered sex offender and he is wanted for Burglary 1st Degree, Indecent Exposure, Beach of Peace Aggravated in Nature, and Grand Larceny.

He is a white male, 6’01” about 200 pounds, with blue eyes.

If you know the whereabouts or have any information about Thomas Andrew Pate, please contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 984-4967 or your local law enforcement agency.