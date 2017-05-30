PHOTOS: Johnson City police seek Verizon Wireless burglary suspect

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police need your help finding a man seen on video stealing several items from a local Verizon Wireless store.

Investigators say the burglary happened on May 23 around 5:00 a.m.

The suspect is described as having brown hair and a beard. He is also seen on video wearing a black zip-up hoodie and a FOX brand racing hat.

The suspect is believed to be driving a 2000s model Chevy Astro van or a GMC Safari van, — possibly green with either silver or gray along the bottom.

If you can help investigators call police at (423) 434-6166 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department’s website at http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.