Offenders help renovate International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough received a much needed facelift. Over the last six weeks, offenders from the Cater County Work Camp helped complete more than $20,000 of work.

Which included:

Replacing carpet in the parlor and library with hardwood

The entire second floor received fresh paint

Repaired water damage to deck, fixed leaks

Removed and replaced the second floor outside deck

Repaired and refurbished exterior doors

Sanded and stained plaza benches

Repaired brick and added concrete seal to courtyard brick columns

The Carter County Work Camp is an annex of the Northeast Correctional Complex.

“We’re able to provide quality service to East Tennessee communities, at a great cost savings to them, while at the same time providing our offenders with marketable job skills and real-world experience. The town of Jonesborough has always been supportive of NECX and its offender programs, and we’re proud to serve its communities,” NECX Warden Randy Lee said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, this is not the first project done by offenders in Jonesborough. Some of their previous projects include the McKinney Center, the Jonesborough Senior Center, and the Jonesborough Farmers Market.

“The offenders from the Northeast Correctional Complex have helped to make our center even greater and we are sure this is going to be appreciated by all who use the center for years to come. The offenders were pleasant to work with and have done an amazing job!”, said Kiran Singh Sirah, President of the ISC.