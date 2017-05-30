MMR’s Chad Finchum to make Xfinity Series debut at Dover

ABINGDON, VA- Team McClure Inc announced today a program that will enter Chad Finchum into NASCAR Xfinity Series competition for a pair of 2017 events, beginning with One Main Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway. Finchum will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut driving the No.40 entry for the event through a partnership with MBM Motorsports.

Overstock Mercantile, a discount retail store based in Chilhowie, VA, will serve as primary sponsor for the Dover event.

Finchum, from Knoxville, TN, has earned over 1,000 wins across multiple racing series and disciplines including INEX Bandalero Series, Legends Car Series, the NASCAR Whelen All American Series, and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Finchum has 17 starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East with five top-10 finishes to his credit. Most notably, Finchum secured his first victory in the series at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2016 while competing for Martin-McClure Racing. Finchum also held the title of Tennessee Whelen All American Series Champion in 2013.

Courtesy: Martin-McClure Racing