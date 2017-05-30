Kingsport City Schools releases more details about free summer lunch program

KINGSPORT, TN – Kingsport City Schools School Nutrition Services department has again partnered with the Tennessee Department of School Nutrition Services to provide a Summer Meals for Kids program located at John Sevier Middle School, 1200 Wateree Street, Kingsport.

The 2017 Seamless Summer Food Service Program is administered by the Tennessee Department of School Nutrition Services under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

No cost meals will be served Monday – Friday to all children under the age of 18 from May 30 – July 21, 2017.

There are no income requirements to participate in this summer program. Children 18 years and younger will be served a no cost meal during serving times.

Breakfast will be served from 8 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Children wishing to participate should enter Sevier Middle School at the front of the building (there will be signage by entry). No meals will be served on weekends, on May 29, and July 4, 2017.

Other Summer Meals for Kids locations via RSVP include: Palmer Center, V.O. Dobbins Center, Andrew Johnson Elementary, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, Ross N. Robinson Middle School, Cora Cox Academy, Dobyns-Bennett High School, Girls Inc. and Lynn View Community Center by calling Tracy Begley at (423) 378.2434. The following apartment complexes include: Allandale Falls, Cloud, Holly Hills, Kingsport West, Lee and Stone Crest.

For more information on the Summer Meals for Kids program or anticipated meal times for these additional sites, contact Andria Ball, school nutrition services assistant at (423) 378.2113.

You can also download the flyer here or by going to k12k.com, 2016 Summer Camps, Activities & Opportunities!