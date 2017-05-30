Jacksboro, TN woman gets prison sentence for leaving baby in woods while on meth

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Virginia Cora-Lee Seal, 25 (Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

JACKSBORO (WATE) – A Campbell County woman has pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated child abuse, child neglect and child endangerment after she was charged with leaving her child alone in the woods.

Virginia Cora-Lee Seal, of Jacksboro, received a 15 year prison sentence with a chance of parole after 13 years and 6 months.

Seal was arrested in October 2015 after admitting she was high on methamphetamine. Campbell County deputies said she said she took her child into the woods and gave the child to a man in a blue fireman’s jacket with her dad’s voice.

The child, who deputies said was around 2 years old at the time, was found alone in the woods with fresh cuts and bruises by an employee of Wagging Tails Pet Resort.

Seal later flagged down deputies and said she was high when she took her child into the woods.

