House Speaker Paul Ryan to speak at private fundraiser in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is coming to Knoxville Thursday for a private fundraising event.

The event is hosted by East Tennessee Republicans in the Tennessee Congressional Delegation. The location is only being revealed to those who RSVP to the event. Tickets are $2,500 per couple or $10,000 if you want to come early and meet with the speaker himself.

A flyer for the event says the fundraiser will benefit “Team Ryan,” which includes Ryan for Congress and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

U.S. Congressmen and state politicians are expected to attend and all are invited to a big after-party at the home of Gov. Bill Haslam’s father. While the guest list may be in the small side, you may see Speaker Ryan out and about in Knoxville before or after the event.