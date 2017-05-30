Hawkins County woman charged with possession of methamphetamine, other drug charges

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – A traffic stop because of a broken headlight led Hawkins County deputies to arrest a woman on numerous drug charges.

Deputies pulled Jaclyn Mclain over on East Main Street in Church Hill because of a broken headlight and asked to search her vehicle during the stop.

According to a Hawkins County Sheriff’s report the search led deputies to find a baggie containing 4.5 grams of marijuana, another baggie containing .4 grams of what they believed to be methamphetamine and a pill believed to be Clonazepam.

Deputies also found other drug paraphernalia including a water bong, four torch lighters, a scale, multiple glass pipes, and several short straws in the car.

Deputies arrested Mclain and took her to the Hawkins County Jail, charging her with a violation of a light law, possession of schedule 2 (Methamphetamine), possession of Schedule 4 (Clonazepam), possession of Schedule 6 (Marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

