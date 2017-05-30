Greeneville remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice

GREENEVILLE, TN – On Tuesday, the American Legion Post #64 of Greeneville along with the Greeneville–Greene County Honor Guard held their Annual Memorial Day service at the Veterans Memorial Park.

The service was held on the official Memorial Day of May 30th versus the federal holiday of the last Monday of May.

This year’s ceremony will include an introduction to a new tradition called the Honor Bell that will be included in the Military Funeral Ceremonies conducted by the Greeneville-Greene County Honor Guard.

This will be the last Memorial Day Ceremony conducted by outgoing and long-serving American Legion Commander Grady Barefield.

“What I enjoy today is because somebody fought and gave their life for the freedom I have. Each day we need to thank God and thank those who have done that and give us that freedom,” Barefield said.

The Memorial Day Service also includes a presentation to Greene County Gold Star Mothers as well as a Memorial Tribute by the Greeneville–Greene County Honor Guard.

Jim Secrist, a retired U.S. Marine Lieutenant Colonel, who is also a Purple Heart recipient and a Vietnam War Veteran was the guest speaker.

