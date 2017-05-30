Gov. Haslam signs bill reducing costs of wiping criminal records

By Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a law that will make it easier for people convicted of mostly low-level offenses to get their criminal records wiped clean.

The law reduces the costs of expunging criminal record convictions from $450 to $270, making it more affordable.

The bipartisan measure was championed by two Shelby County lawmakers in an effort to help non-violent offenders who have turned their lives around.

The measure, which was sponsored by Rep. Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat from Memphis, and Sen. Mark Norris, a Republican from Collierville, takes effect immediately.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

