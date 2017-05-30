Dominoes driver assaulted, robbed of pizzas on East Side Avenue in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers said a Dominoes driver was assaulted early Tuesday morning while making a pizza delivery in the 2300 block of Eastside Avenue.

According to a JCPD police report, the delivery driver told police the store had received a call about a delivery order and when he went to the address to make the delivery, the person at the home said she had not ordered a pizza.

The driver then went back to Dominoes and the caller then called back and said they had given the wrong address.

Police said the driver said he went to the corrected address to deliver the pizzas when he heard someone running up behind him and then saw three people running at him.

The driver told police the three suspects were all wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

He said one of the suspects hit him in the heads with what appeared to be a large piece of wood in the back of his head.

According to the report, the delivery driver then fell to his knees as the suspects continued to hit him.

The suspects then reportedly took the four pizzas — valued to be around $48 — and ran towards Tyler Apartments.

The delivery driver then left the scene and went back to the store, prior to taking himself to Johnson City Medical Center to be treated for a large cut on the back of his head, as well as other bruises and scrapes on his face and body.

