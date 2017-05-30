Bristol, Va. leaders decide to forego proposed plan to cut firefighter personnel, close fire station

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Va. leaders said a presentation last week from the International Association of Firefighters was convincing enough for them to scrap the plan to cut firefighter positions and close one of the city’s fire stations.

Bristol, Va. Vice Mayor Archie Hubbard told News Channel 11 Tuesday that council members came to the consensus that cutting 10 firefighter positions and closing the fire station was not the right decision.

Hubbard said council members would be announcing their decision as part of the public hearing at tonight’s meeting, saying it will no longer be in the first reading of the budget set for June 13.

Council members will also be discussing where the city has already made cuts across the board within city departments.

