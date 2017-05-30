Man allegedly tried to swallow illegal pills during Hawkins County traffic stop

SURGOINSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Bristol man who was pulled over for reckless driving in Surgoinsville is now charged with resisting arrest and multiple drug charges.

Bobby Lee Mays, 53, was being searched by a Hawkins County lieutenant when he dove into his truck and tried to swallow pills from a bottle that was found in his pocket, according to a Hawkins County Sheriff’s report.

The lieutenant grabbed Mays and pulled him from the truck before handcuffing him on the ground.

Mays told the officer that he took two oxycodone that were prescribed to him, but while looking for any pills that were lost in the struggle, the lieutenant found much more in the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s report, he found one oxycodone pill that Mays had been prescribed, one Gabapentin pill, one Valsartan pill, two Promethazine pills, a total of 20 Methadone pills and 10 Diazepam pills.

He also found other drug paraphernalia including a set of digital scales, two glass pipes, a lighter box containing a plastic baggie with white residue, seven syringes with needles and five extra needles, a urine kit commonly used to clean urine during drug tests and $680 in cash.

Mays was taken to the Hawkins County Jail and charged with destruction of evidence, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule 4, two counts of possession of schedule 2 and possession without prescription.

