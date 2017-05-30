At least a dozen hurt in North Carolina storms

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) – At least a dozen people have been hurt after storms struck in eastern North Carolina nearly a week after a tornado hit the area.

The storm hit Sampson County about 30 miles east of Fayetteville around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Assistant Sampson County manager Susan Holder told local news outlets that at least three people were taken to hospitals. Holder said none of the injuries were serious.

Trees fell on houses and power lines. Duke Energy reported about 2,000 customers without service Tuesday morning. About 1,000 of those were in Sampson County.

Holder said the county received more than a dozen reports of flipped homes. Some farm buildings were also destroyed.

A tornado struck the county May 23, heavily damaging a fire station in Autryville. No serious injuries were reported.

