Ariana Grande, friends to perform at charity concert in Manchester on Sunday

Ariana Grande
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Police say there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in northern England on Monday, May 22, 2017.. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) – Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

The “One Love Manchester” show will be held at the city’s Old Trafford cricket ground just under two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at a Grande concert in Manchester.

Police watch as commuters pass through Manchester Victoria railway station in Manchester England, which has reopened for the first time since the terror attack on the adjacent Manchester Arena Tuesday May 30, 2017. The station closed was closed following the explosion last week that killed more than 20 people. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

In a statement after the attack, Grande said “we won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win . Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

