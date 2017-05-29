Utility: 125,000 storm-related power outages in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Memphis officials say about 125,000 customers are still without power following severe weekend storms.

Thunderstorms swept through portions of Tennessee Saturday night and early Sunday. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Memphis Light, Gas & Water President Jerry Collins has said it will take more than a week to restore service to all 188,000 customers who initially lost power.

The utility said Monday that about 125,000 customers were still affected by outages. Other utility companies have sent workers to help MLGW crews restore power.

City officials said 32 people were staying at an American Red Cross emergency shelter at the Orange Mound Community Center in Memphis.

Collins said it’s the third largest outage in Memphis’ history, surpassed only by a 1994 ice storm and Hurricane Elvis in 2003.

