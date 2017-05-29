Tennessee couple arrested after TBI issues AMBER Alert

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee couple face charges after an AMBER Alert involving four children was issued over the weekend.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an alert on Sunday after Amanda Manley Crout and her four children were reported missing.

Investigators believed Octivas Crout kidnapped the family at gunpoint.

Amanda faces charges for aggravated kidnapping, filing a false report, accessory after the fact, neglect and aggravated child abuse.

Octivas faces charges for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

