Hundreds of people attend Kingport’s Memorial Day ceremony

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport honored those who gave their lives for their country today.

Hundreds of veterans young and old turned out at Veterans Memorial Park to salute those who have fallen.

The Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council hosted the service which included speakers from foreign wars.

The ceremony included a missing man table ceremony and a “we remember” segment in which participants place tiny flags on a foam cross.

The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute and taps performed by the American Legion post 3/625.

