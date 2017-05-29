Funeral arrangements finalized for slain VSP Trooper Michael Walter

Published:
Photo: United Communities Against Crime

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Funeral arrangements have been finalized for slain Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Richmond on Friday.

Trooper Walter’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Powhatan High School. A reception will be held for all in attendance following the internment, which will be a private graveside service.

A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., also at Powhatan High School.

