Ceremony at Mountain Home VA Medical Center honors fallen veterans

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day.

The ceremony included music by the Johnson City Community band and guest speaker Colonel Mike Johnson, a former chief of staff of armed forces in southern Afghanistan.

Mountain Home Medical Center Director Colonel Dean Borsos said, “As Americans we may take for granted the many blessings of living in a free country. But today, as we should every day, let us reflect upon why we are so fortunate and why we are able to live our lives as we do.”

Colonel Johnson added that it is the responsibility of the living to honor the sacrifice of those who have fallen.

“So what can we, the living, do?” Johnson asked. “We can honor the debt that they paid with their very lives by doing our part to protect our constitution.”

Multiple Gold Star families were present for the ceremony and were honored with the presentation of a wreath.

Many who attended the ceremony visited the Mountain Home National Cemetery afterward and remembered fallen friends and family.

