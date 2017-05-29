Additional security measures being considered after flags reported stolen from Johnson City-Washington Co. Veteran’s Memorial

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Flags are flying once again at a Tri-Cities veteran memorial site after they were reported stolen over the weekend.

According to officials with the site, the American flag and the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flags were both taken overnight Saturday.

Gary McAllister, Vice Chair of the memorial site, said this is the second time in recent months flags have been taken.

“It’s hard to fathom someone would do that, I am a veteran myself, and I can’t believe that people, such disrespect,” McAllister said.

McAllister said they were able to put up new flags early Monday morning.

“Luckily our historian, Mr.Allen Jackson had some, had some flags, had an extra flag and an MIA flag, as wear and tear we replace these flags, so he had an extra one, he was able to do it at 6:45 this morning,” McAllister said.

McAllister said they’ve filed a report with Johnson City Police Department, and are now looking into additional security measures.

“We are looking at some other things we can possibly do, and we will talk to some security companies, and see if they can help us do some other things. There have been some suggestions to close the memorial at night, but we really don’t want to do that because its a living memorial and we want people to come here at any time,” McAllister said.

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6pm.

Look for coverage of the event starting on WJHL at 5.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.