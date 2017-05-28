Your Weekly Constitutional: Andrew Jackson, Part I

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Old Hickory has been much in the news lately, with many people drawing comparisons between him and our current President.

Indeed, Donald Trump recently visited Andrew Jackson’s historic home, The Hermitage, laid a wreath on Jackson’s grave and called himself a “big fan” of our seventh President.

Are such comparisons valid? And who was Andrew Jackson, anyway? These are complicated questions.

Fortunately, Stewart was able to sit down and discuss them with Dan Feller, a history professor at the University of Tennessee who also happens to be the Editor of the Papers of Andrew Jackson.

