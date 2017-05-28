Tri-Cities attorney holding donation drive for veterans in need

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities attorney is holding a donation drive for veterans in need in honor of Memorial Day.

James Cook is collecting things like personal hygiene products, clothing and food to take to a veterans’ home in Johnson City.

“There’s plenty of women and men out there that have dedicated their life to our country by serving us, and anything that I can do just to give back, I feel it’s almost my duty to do that,” Cook said.

If you want to drop off a donation, you can bring them to Cook’s office. It is located at 531 East Market Street in Kingsport. He will be collecting items on Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as Tuesday through Friday during normal business hours.

