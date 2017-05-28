Slain VSP Special Agent Michael Walter remembered as dedicated coach, mentor

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday, Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter was remembered for his service to his community and dedication as a wrestling coach for the Powhatan Youth Wrestling Club, which he founded.

Those who knew Trooper Walter as Coach Mike say he was known for having a big heart and going above and beyond.

8News spoke with Kevin Harrell, the head coach for the Raider Nation Youth Wrestling Club in Yorktown and a friend of Walter.

“Mike was one of the most caring, wonderful wrestling coaches in our area. Wrestling’s a very small community and Mike was dedicated to his kids. He did more for his kids than most wrestling coaches ever do,” Harrell said.

Harrell has known Trooper Walter for the last three years, both as a competitor and as a friend.

“He supported the entire state, and I just can’t imagine the heartbreak that his family is going through right now, and my heart really goes out to his wrestling team as well,” Harrell said.

In a statement, the Powhatan Youth Wrestling Club and Black Hawk Wrestling expressed their gratitude to Walter while focusing on what really made him stand out.

“Coach Mike ensured that our organization stayed focused on not only wrestling as a sport but our more important goal of developing our members into solid citizens,” the organizations said in a statement.

Harrell reached out to the kids Trooper Walter leaves behind.

“Raider Nation is here for you. If anybody on that wrestling team needs anything, all they have to do is call,” Harrell said. “Our room is open. I know they’re going through some rough times right now and we will do everything we can to support them.”

There are plans in the works for a memorial wrestling match to be held in Trooper Walter’s honor.