Jonesborough celebrates 2nd annual Soda Fest

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- Tennessee’s oldest town celebrated it’s second annual Soda Fest on Saturday.

Organizers said there were around 50 different sodas for people to sample at different stops downtown.

Some of the soda flavors available for tasting included peanut butter and jelly, chocolate chip, and pumpkin pie.

Festival organizers said some of their most popular flavors were also some of the most unusual like bug barf, toxic slime, and zombie brain juice.

