Jonesborough celebrates 2nd annual Soda Fest

By and Published:

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- Tennessee’s oldest town celebrated it’s second annual Soda Fest on Saturday.

Organizers said there were around 50 different sodas for people to sample at different stops downtown.

Some of the soda flavors available for tasting included peanut butter and jelly, chocolate chip, and pumpkin pie.

Festival organizers said some of their most popular flavors were also some of the most unusual like bug barf, toxic slime, and zombie brain juice.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All Rights Reserved. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s