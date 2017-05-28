Jiggy Ray’s awards $2,500 in scholarships to local students

Elizabethton, TN (WJHL) – Jiggy Ray’s was spreading the dough in more ways than one Sunday.

The downtown Elizabethton pizzeria awarded $2,500 in scholarships, $500 each to 5 high school students, through their “Raising Dough For Education” program.

One deserving student was selected from each Carter County high school (Cloudland, Hampton, Happy Valley, and Unaka), and one from Elizabethton high school.

Jiggy Ray’s sold discount cards to customers to fund the scholarships, and say they plant to continue the program in the years to come.

