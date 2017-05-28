Hundreds fill Jonesborough’s Visitors Center for Veterans Memorial Musical Concert

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Hundreds of people filled Jonesborough’s Visitors Center Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to those who lost their lives serving our country.

Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Alderman and Veteran’s Affairs Committee hosted the Veterans Memorial Musical Concert.

The Johnson City Community Concert Band performed as part of the town’s tribute to veterans.

“We appreciate, honor these people for their deaths, for dying either in combat or however,” said Chairman of the Jonesborough Veteran’s Affairs Committee, Marion Light. “But what we’re trying to do is celebrate the lives they lived.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard and the Daniel Boone High School Marine JROTC conducted the presentation of colors.

Organizers expected at least 400 people attended the event.

