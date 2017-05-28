Flags reported missing from Johnson City-Washington Co. Veteran’s Memorial

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – For the second time in three months, officials at the Johnson City-Washington County Veteran’s Memorial say they have once again been targeted by thieves.

According to Brenda Barnette, the Chairwoman of the Memorial Foundation, the American flag and the Prisoner of War/ Missing in Action flags were both taken overnight Saturday.

Barnette says a report has been filed with the Johnson City Police Department. The annual Memorial Day ceremony is expected to go on as planned at 6 p.m. Barnette expects to have new flags flying by tomorrow morning

