Endangered Child Alert canceled for West Tennessee teen

WKRN web staff Published:
Aden Hammond and Brian Hammond (Courtesy: TBI)

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert has been cancelled Sunday morning by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a 15-year-old missing from Jackson, Tennessee.

The TBI reported Aden Hammond and his father Brian Hammond, who was arrested, were found in Henderson County, Tennessee.

Aden Hammond was visiting his non-custodial father Brian Hammond on May 20 when he was not returned home.

Brian Hammond has made claims to be a Sovereign Citizen who does not believe the custody order is valid and is refused to return his son, according to the TBI.

The TBI reported Aden may share his father’s beliefs.

No additional information was immediately released.

